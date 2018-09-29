‘Pak nuclear security architecture as per world standard’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has come a long way in the field of nuclear security where this week saw the Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS) hold “International Training Course on Regulatory Authorization for Nuclear Security during the Lifetime Stages of Nuclear Facilities”.

Participants from Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Thailand, Nigeria and Sudan participated. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collaborated with Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that it accords the highest priority to nuclear security. “Its national nuclear security architecture has evolved over the years and is on a par with international standards. Pakistan has developed significant capacity of its institutions for imparting nuclear security training to domestic and international participants”, spokesman at the Foreign Office said at the conclusion of the training course.

PCENS says Pakistan has over the years evolved into an internationally recognized training centre in the field of nuclear security and physical protection.

“During his 2016 visit to PCENS, the IAEA director general appreciated the quality and diverse range of training programmes offered by PCENS.

The center is equipped with state of the art laboratories and other modern training facilities in various disciplines”, added the spokesman. Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Zaheer Ayub Baig inaugurated the training course.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by diplomats from the embassies of participating countries.