Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

National

MB
Mariana Baabar
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Pak nuclear security architecture as per world standard’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has come a long way in the field of nuclear security where this week saw the Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS) hold “International Training Course on Regulatory Authorization for Nuclear Security during the Lifetime Stages of Nuclear Facilities”.

Participants from Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Thailand, Nigeria and Sudan participated. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collaborated with Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that it accords the highest priority to nuclear security. “Its national nuclear security architecture has evolved over the years and is on a par with international standards. Pakistan has developed significant capacity of its institutions for imparting nuclear security training to domestic and international participants”, spokesman at the Foreign Office said at the conclusion of the training course.

PCENS says Pakistan has over the years evolved into an internationally recognized training centre in the field of nuclear security and physical protection.

“During his 2016 visit to PCENS, the IAEA director general appreciated the quality and diverse range of training programmes offered by PCENS.

The center is equipped with state of the art laboratories and other modern training facilities in various disciplines”, added the spokesman. Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Zaheer Ayub Baig inaugurated the training course.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by diplomats from the embassies of participating countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!