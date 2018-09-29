SC to take up APS case on Oct 5

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up next week a suo motu case regarding the Army Public School (APS) carnage in which at least 141 people including 132 children and nine staff members of the school embraced martyrdom in Peshawar in 2014.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will take up the instant suo motu case on October 5.

In this respect, notices were issued to attorney general and advocate general for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In April, the chief justice took suo motu of the tragic incident after parents of some martyred students, including mothers, approached him while he was hearing other cases in Peshawar.

In May, the apex court issued directives for an inquiry into the APS carnage through a judicial commission comprising a judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).