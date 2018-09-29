Healthy lifestyle can protect from heart diseases, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that awareness about adoption of precautionary measures is necessary for remaining safe from heart diseases.

In his message, the chief minister said that it is the need of the hour that people should be sensitised about timely diagnosis and proper treatment. People can also remain safe from cardiac problems by changing their lifestyle as exercise, regular walk and healthy food are essential for health. He said the PTI government is giving particular attention to the betterment of health sector.

The hospitals conditions will be improved and cardiology hospitals will also be made well-equipped. The role of NGOs working in the field of health is also important and today we should make a commitment that all necessary steps will be taken for providing best healthcare facilities along with increasing public awareness about this disease, concluded the chief minister.