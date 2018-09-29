Petrol, diesel, kerosene prices likely to increase

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to hike the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs4 a liter each for October 2018 on the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

The regulator has also suggested an increase of Rs3 each in the prices of kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the next month, official sources said.

If the government accepts the Ogra recommendation, then the petrol price would go up from the existing Rs92.83 a liter to 96.83 a liter and that of diesel from Rs106.57 to Rs110.57 per liter.

The price of kerosene would go up from Rs83.50 per liter to Rs86.50 per liter and that of LDO from Rs75.96 per liter to 78.96 per liter.

For the current month [September 2018], the PTI government had reduced the diesel price by Rs6.37 per liter, petrol Rs2.41 per liter and kerosene Rs0.46 per liter, while the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) was increased by Rs0.59 a liter. The government would take the final decision on the Ogra’s recommendation on September 30.