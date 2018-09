COAS confirms death sentence to 11 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e attacking armed forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

According to an ISPR press release, they were involved in killing of 69 persons, including 49 civilians, 20 armed forces/police officials and injuring 148 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, four convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Details of each case are as under:

1- Ain Ullah s/o Bashar Khan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist commander Jamshed, by designing/preparing a vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device, for attack at Suikarno Chowk, Khyber Bazar (Peshawar), which resulted in the death of 48 persons and injuries to 109 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2- Naik Wali s/o Gul Mir Khan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Lieutenant Umar Javed, Subedar Muhammad Mohsin, Havildar Amir Muhammad along with three soldiers and injuries to 14 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3- Fazal Manan s/o Abdul Khanan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist Shina Fiaz Ullah, a suicide bomber, to attack Saddar Police Station Kohat, which resulted in the death of Constable Khurshid Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Noor, Constable Fayazul Husnain and injuries to five others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4- Rehmat Zada s/o Saif Ur Rehman: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Havildar Musaver Khan, Sepoy Sohail Iqbal, Constable Fazal Malik and injuries to two others. He was also found in possession of firearms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5- Zaid Muhammad s/o Yousaf Hussain: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Havildar Muhammad Yar along with two soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6- Naimat Ullah s/o Atta Ullah: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Muhammad Rafique and injuries to Major Muhammad Akmal Hayat along with nine soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

7- Maseen Zada s/o Noor Farrest: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of Rubicon College Gulibagh (Swat) and attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to Major Abdul Qayyum along with two soldiers. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

8- Muhammad Rehman s/o Abdul Rahim: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of police constable Mushtaq Ahmed and injuries to two other police officials along with a civilian. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

9- Azmat Ullah s/o Suleman: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Asal Jan and injuries to another soldier. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

10- Muhammad Raqeem s/o Fazal Janan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of police constable Manzoor Khan and injuries to another official. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

11- Ikram Khan s/o Khan Zada: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing the death of civilian Abdul Rehman, a member of village defence committee. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.