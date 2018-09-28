Pakistan to host int’l Kabaddi League next year

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first ever International Circle Style Kabaddi League will be staged in 2019. Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary General Rana Muhammad Sarwar informed through a press release informed that International Circle Style Kabaddi League will be organised jointly by Strawberry Sports Management and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation.

Rana Sarwar the first edition of International Circle Style Kabaddi League will likely to be held in Faislabad in the first quarter of next year. “The top players from all kabaddi-playing conuntries will be invited to play in the grand league,” he informed.

“After the success of Super Kabaddi League (SKL) which was the first ever International Asian Style Kabaddi League in Pakistan, this is yet another great initiative that is going to bring pride for the country at global level”.

PKF Secretary General further said that the league will be spread over a span of 10 years format, having city/region-based teams comprising of top players from Pakistan and all over the world.

“Players will categorised on the basis of experience, performance and fitness. PKF will collaborate in the league in the shape of technical assistance,” he elaborated. “The Circle Style Kabaddi is immensely popular globally and Pakistan is the epicenter. We are committed towards promotion of indigenous sports of Pakistan and highlighting them at global scale.”

Sarwar further added: “We are highly appreciative of our partnership with Strawberry Sports Management and the introduction of Circle Style Kabaddi through International league is a reflection of the strength of the partnership. PKF will fully support t he upcoming League through technical collaboration.

“It is high time that we bring forth this league to celebrate the unsung heroes of the game”. Kabaddi is one of the oldest team sports of the world and its roots can be traced back to present day South Asia. Circle Style Kabaddi is hugely popular throughout Pakistan and South Asia, with its reach rapidly reaching all the continents.