World Tourism Day marked

LAHORE: Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) arranged an event at Alhamra Art Council, Lahore to observe the World Tourism Day 2018. The people from different walks of life attended the event.

The chief guest of the event Minister for Tourism, Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz gave a brief vision and strategy of the present government regarding the promotion of tourism in the Punjab Province.

The minister said there is a great potential of tourism in Pakistan and the government wanted to give special attention and make necessary arrangements to facilitate the inbound and outbound tourists to earn the more revenue and foreign exchange. He said that the new tourist destinations are explored for the tourists in near future. The other stakeholders also shared their views with the audience. Documentaries were also shown for the interest of the audience. World Tourism Day, marked every 27 September around the world, is a unique opportunity to raise awareness on tourisms actual and potential contribution to sustainable development.