Fri September 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Woman‘burnt by husband’ dies

LAHORE: A mother of five expired in a hospital on Thursday, a few hours after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband at Shahdara Town.

The victim was identified as Asma of Shahdara Town. Her husband, Mahmood, had nursed grudge against her after she filed a divorce petition in a court of law. On the day of the incident, Mahmood had an exchange of harsh words with her and allegedly set her on fire. As a result, she suffered fatal burns. She was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to her burns. Police have registered a case on the dying declaration of the deceased.

suicide: A 30-year-old man committed suicide in the Sanda area on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Javed. It was reported that Javed visited the house of his in-laws and tried to reconcile with his estranged wife but she refused to go with him.

Upon which, he got depressed and ended his life by taking poisonous pills. However, his family accused his in-laws of poisoning him to death. Police have removed the body to morgue.

injured: Five persons were injured following a minor issue in the Manawan police area on Thursday. The injured were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, 38, Niamat Ali, 40, Waqar, 28, Ali Asghar, 18 and Ali Akbar, 16. They have been admitted to hospital. The accused, Puppo, escaped after committing the crime. A monetary issue led to the incident, police said.

vehicles seized: The Sadr Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff arrested seven car and bike lifters here on Thursday. Police also recovered 20 cars and 40 bikes from the possession of the arrested accused. They were identified as Awais, Mazhar, Zahid, Javed, Abid, Ikram and Muhammad Shahbaz.

