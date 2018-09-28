Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sattar part and parcel of MQM-Pakistan: Amin

Aminul Haque of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said that they are trying to bring back the disgruntled Dr Farooq Sattar as he is “part and parcel” of their party.

Talking to The News on Thursday, the Rabita Committee member said that some of his colleagues that have been assigned this task by the party leadership are in constant touch with Sattar to persuade him to withdraw his resignation and resume his responsibilities at the MQM-P headquarters.

“[Sattar] is a member of the MQM-P family, and we believe that issues do occur in a family, but only to be resolved,” said Haque. “Soon you will see him back in Bahadurabad.”

Sattar, who emerged as a driving force behind the MQM-P after the August 22, 2016, saga, resigned from his post as a member of the coordination committee this September 13, citing “personal reasons”.

He later said that the behaviour of his colleagues at the party’s helm was unwelcoming for him, and that he was being kept out of the decision- and policy-making process, due to which he could not continue to be a member of the party’s main body.

Haque, however, refuted these allegations and said that Sattar is consulted in almost all the crucial decisions that the party has made after the July 25 general elections. Referring to one of these important decisions, the Rabita Committee member said that Sattar was on board when they decided to be part of the coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite having reservations.

“When PTI leader Jahangir Tareen called on us at the Bahadurabad office, Sattar was present in the meeting, as well as in those that were held later to decide the party’s future course of action.”

Meanwhile, Sattar is said to be mulling over the offers that he claims to have received from the PTI to join its ranks. “These offers are made because of my friends in the MQM-P,” he had said earlier.

The MQM-P is going through a difficult time. Besides being split into more factions, it has lost the title of being the largest political party of Karachi, the economic and cultural hub of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot