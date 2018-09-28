Court reserves verdict on former and serving KDA officials’ acquittal pleas

The administrative judge of accountability courts on Thursday reserved the court’s verdict on the acquittal pleas of former Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general Nasir Abbas and sitting Additional Director Muhammad Kamran and others.

The pleas said the National Accountability Bureau has failed to submit any references against Abbas and others despite the passage of more than 90 days. The counsel for the accused said it was a clear violation of law to keep the accused in detention for a long time, while no reference was filed against them. On the court’s query, the investigation officer sought more time to submit a reference against the detained accused. The court adjourned the hearing till October 16.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended the physical remand of a former member of the Sindh Assembly Babul Bhayo till October 11. Bhayo moved an application informing the court that he intended to return two government vehicles. The court accepted the plea. Bhayo is alleged to have made illegal bank transactions of more than Rs6 million.

Also, the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts granted the physical remand of an activist of the Muttahida Quami Movement, Sabir Shah alias Don, who was allegedly involved in the murder of six cops in 2014. Shah is alleged to have attacked and killed six cops while they were sitting in a police mobile in Landhi.