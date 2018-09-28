Festival to pay homage to Madeeha Gauhar

LAHORE: Ajoka’s three-day “Madeeha Gauhar Theatre Festival” commenced with a photographic exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery here on Thursday.

The exhibition entitled “Madeeha Gauhar Retrospect” showcased the unique and memorable pictures of the legendary artist during her four-decade long professional journey as a prominent theatre activist. Leading personalities from different walks of life including theatre, television, literature and civil society circles graced the exhibition and paid luminous tributes to theatre Icon Madeeha Gauhar.

Renowned Journalist and Human Right Activist Hussain Naqi and Lahore Arts council executive director Cap (R) Atta Muhammad inaugurated the exhibition whereas Professor Sajida Vandal, Pervez Vandal, Professor Fauzia Afzal Khan, Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson National Commission on status of women, Professor Shaista Siraj ud din, Professor Ruksana David and other notable personalities were also present.

The exhibition includes memorable pictures of Madeeha Gauhar's school, college, family life, collection of traditional crafts, tributes from near and far, awards and accolades, and dresses worn by Madeeha Gauhar during her life. All the pictures and art crafts were beautifully displayed and audience showed great interest in the exhibition.