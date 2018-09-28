Fri September 28, 2018
September 28, 2018

PCB expresses disappointment over Rixon’s accusation

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday hit back at the country’s former field coach Steve Rixon who recently accused the PCB of “disrespect and stupidity”, and said he had “not once” been paid on time.

In a media statement PCB said that it was “disappointed by the baseless allegations” made by Rixon.The Board clarified that PCB has enjoyed cordial relations with all current and former foreign staff attached with national teams.

“Mr. Steve Rixon was a good coach who worked hard with the players and certainly helped improve team’s fielding in the last two years. It comes as a surprise to us that Mr.Rixon made unfounded allegations against PCB,” the Board said.

Earlier this week, Rixon who had chosen against renewing his contract with the PCB, took a swipe at the Board.Rixon said that was the reason he quit his post after two years, deciding he “didn’t need it that much”, and opted to walk out than have to deal with what he believed to be a lack of professionalism on his employer’s part.

“I never got paid on time,” Rixon told Cricinfo. “It’s disrespectful, and the disrespect came from the fact that nothing was paid on time to the subsidiary staff. Indecision was the other thing. Whenever something needed to be done, and my contract was one of those things, that took over five months to get clarified. They thought I’d just roll over and accept it right at the eleventh hour but I didn’t do that as I’d basically had enough of it at that stage. I’ve been involved with coaching for 30 years. I enjoy the game a huge amount and I never want to finish a job at cricket not enjoying it. And that’s what probably would have happened if I’d stayed on there.”

