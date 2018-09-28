Amir axed, Wahab recalled for Australia Tests

DUBAI: Mohammad Amir on Thursday paid the price for his disappointing run in the ongoing Asia Cup when he was axed from Pakistan’s squad for the forthcoming Test series against Australia in the UAE.

There were also indirect repercussions for misfiring skipper Sarfraz Ahmed as the national selectors opted to put pressure on him by naming wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the 17-man squad.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is in Dubai, named the squad a day after Pakistan crashed out of the six-nation Asia Cup with an embarrassing 37-run defeat against Bangladesh in a Super Fours match in Abu Dhabi.

Inzamam, who had meetings with the team management including coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz in Dubai, said that the national selectors have decided to bring back left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz to replace Amir, who returned from a five-year ban for match-fixing in January 2016. He had a wicketless Asia Cup.

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE,” Inzamam said. “Mohammad Amir has been dropped from the side while Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza have been picked.”

Amir took just one wicket at 164.00 in Pakistan’s most recent Test series in the UAE, against Sri Lanka last year.Off-spinner Bilal Asif is a notable inclusion alongside leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan, with the 33-year-old – who played three ODIs back in 2015 - to offer a point of difference to the two leggies who both turn the ball predominantly in to left-handers.

Australia could field as many as four lefties in their top-seven. The two-Test series will begin with the opening match in Dubai from October 7. Abu Dhabi will host the second Test.“Three spinners, Shahdab Khan, Yasir Shah and Bilal Asif, have been kept in the squad keeping in view the UAE wickets,” said Inzamam. “Furthermore, (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Rizwan makes a comeback in the Test squad.”

Pakistan will heavily rely on ace bowler Yasir who played a key role in the 2-0 win over Australia in UAE in 2014, when he took 12 wickets, while teenager Shadab could also play a role having claimed eight wickets in four Tests.

Wahab returns to the squad after playing the last of his 26 Tests in October last year. The squad also has another fast-rising left-arm paceman Mir Hamza who has yet to play for Pakistan.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan. —with inputs from agencies