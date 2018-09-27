Triple divorce in one go to be punishable: CII chief

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Qibla Ayaz, said on Wednesday that the authority supports the decision of giving triple talaq in one sitting as punishable.

The chairman was addressing the media after a CII session, where he said that saying three times ‘divorce’ at the same time had emerged as a pertinent issue. He said the punishment regarding this will be discussed with religious scholars and also on making a consolidated divorce paper. Dr Ayaz said a session will be summoned on the issue of triple talaq soon.

He further said the CII discourages marriages of minors. On November 3, Dr Qibla Ayaz was appointed as the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for a period of three years. He replaced Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, a politician from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, who headed the council for six years.