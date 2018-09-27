Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Karachi

Zia Ur Rehman
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Girls at higher risk of child marriage’

Barriers to education, the perception of women and girls as property rather than rights bearers, existing norms regarding financial and physical security, and the stigma surrounding female sexuality and reproductive rights have been highlighted as some of several factors that put girls at a higher risk of child marriage in the country.

This was stated in a report titled ‘Ending impunity for child marriages in Pakistan: Normative and implementation gaps’ prepared by the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) and launched on Tuesday at a local hotel.

The event was jointly organised by the National Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the CRR, a global advocacy body, with the aim to discuss the multiple challenges being faced in the implementation of existing affirmative laws and identify other causes of systemic discrimination in law and practice.

Speakers included Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, NCHR member Anis Haroon, CRR Advocacy Advisor Asia Sara Malkani, and Iqbal Detho, a child rights activist. Discussing the discrepancies between child marriage legislation and personal laws, the speakers called for enactment and implementation of pro-women laws to curb child marriages.

“Child marriage in Pakistan constitutes an ongoing human rights violation on a large scale. Pakistan ranks sixth in the world in terms of the highest absolute numbers of child marriage. Twenty one per cent of girls in Pakistan are married by the age of 18,” the report stated.

Parents’ decision to marry their daughters as children is driven primarily by economic, social, and structural issues. “In many parts of South Asia, including Pakistan, the payment of dowry by the bride’s parents to the groom and his family at the time of marriage is a customary practice. The younger the bride, the lower the amount expected to be paid. As a result, there is a presumption that parents benefit financially if they marry their daughters at a young age,” it added.

According to the report, child marriage causes an array of social and reproductive and sexual health harms for women and girls in Pakistan. “While child marriage affects both boys and girls, the practice harms girls to a greater degree because it adversely affects their reproductive health and exposes them to domestic violence.”

Girls’ rights to sexual health and reproductive independence are significantly compromised without adequate information on sex and marriage. Access to comprehensive sexuality education is limited for children and adolescents due to economic and cultural barriers, the report observed.

The Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 (CMRA), which is applicable in most provinces of Pakistan, prohibits the marriage of a boy under the age 18 and the marriage of a girl under the age of 16. “In this way, the law does not prohibit all child marriages, as international law defines a child as anyone under the age of 18.5.”

As per the report, in 2015, Punjab passed a number of amendments to the CMRA but did not raise the age of marriage for boys or girls. So far, the only province in Pakistan with independent legislation on child marriage is Sindh, which passed the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act in 2013 (SCMRA).

The SCMRA sets forth the uniform minimum age of marriage as 18 for both girls and boys. But in spite of these and other laws prohibiting child marriage, the practice remains widespread, with reports of girls as young as the age three being given away in marriage, it added.

The report also recommended declaring marriage below the minimum legal age as void and having no legal effect under any pretext, such as custom, religion, or traditional practices. “Provide legislative guarantees ensuring that victims of child marriage have rights of maintenance and that any children born within child marriages have rights, including the right to inheritance, as well as access to shelter and to financial, legal, and psychological assistance.”

It also called for the introduction of penalties for officials, including police and magistrates, who fail to take action on complaints of incidents of child marriage or to take measures to prevent child marriages.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot