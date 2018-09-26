tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to immediately improve the flow of traffic at various thoroughfares in provincial capital.
The traffic officials should take organised steps to ensure flow of traffic by personally visiting different areas.
