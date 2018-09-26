Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA debates citizenship rights for Afghan, Bengali refugees

ISLAMABAD: As the opposition members in the National Assembly (NA) continued to reject announcement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to give citizenship rights to Afghan refugees and illegal immigrants, the Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday told the National Assembly that the final decision in this regard would be taken in consultation with all the political parties.

The members from opposition benches including Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr Nafisa Shah, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal and others raised issue of proposal to give equal rights to Afghan refugees and illegal immigrants on a calling attention notice.

There was also exchange of accusations when Dr Nafisa and Hina Khar termed statement of Imran Khan as irresponsible one and alleged him taking U-turn on the issue. “The prime minister has not given any irresponsible statement rather it were the past governments which took U-turns on issue of refugees,” Dr Mazari said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said giving citizenship to refugees and illegal immigrants would tantamount to seizing rights of locals. “As to where are rights of local communities,” she said, adding the prime minister should know as to what was happening with existing resources of Karachi.

On that, Dr Mazari questioned Dr Nafisa as to what steps the PPP Sindh government did for Karachi in the last 10 years. The minister also referred to two verses from the Holy Quran with regard to rights of refugees and what rights they enjoyed in state of Madina.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal demanded debate on the vital issue in the National Assembly before finalising a policy for refugees and illegal immigrants. “We should devise a policy in this regard or declare Pakistan an international orphanage,” he said.

Dr Shireen Mazari informed the National Assembly that the government had started process to collect the data of registered refugees, un-registered refugees and illegal immigrants. She said that the data will be collected with the assistance of UNHCR and local agencies and it would be shared with the National Assembly. The minister said the matter involves a lot of legal, political and humanitarian obligations which will be considered before taking final decision on the citizenship.

She said the issue of Beharis is different from those of Afghan refugees and also agreed with the suggestion of BNP-M leader Muhammad Akhtar Mengal to hold debate in the National Assembly. “We are ready to hold debate on the issue, but the opposition should also come with suggestions and proposals to resolve the issue as we cannot linger on this important issue any more” she added. She said that if the opposition wanted amendment in Citizenship Act 1951 the government was ready to move forward with consensus.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to give citizenship to refugees and immigrants on humanitarian grounds.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump