Faf, Amla ruled out of Zimbabwe series

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will be without two of their most experienced players in their upcoming limited-overs series against Zimbabwe.

Captain Faf du Plessis has been withdrawn from the ODI series to fully recover from a shoulder injury, while Hashim Amla has been ruled out by a torn finger tendon, picked up during the Caribbean Premier League.

Dean Elgar, the Test opener, has been called up to replace Amla in the One-Day squad, for the three-match series starting in Kimberley on Sunday, while JP Duminy will lead the side in du Plessis’ absence.

“Hashim sustained a tear to the tendon in his left fifth digit while fielding during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League,” team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained. “The injury will need up to three weeks to heal, making him unavailable for the series against Zimbabwe.”

Du Plessis is recovering from his second shoulder injury in less than a year. He had surgery on his right shoulder in late 2017.