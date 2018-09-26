Police arrest three robbers posing as security personnel

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have busted a gang that used to rob people while impersonating as officials of the security forces and arrested its three members, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Cantonment Peshawar, Waseem Riaz, told a press conference that three members of a gang were arrested who were involved in looting people after introducing themselves as security personnel.

“The Police also recovered uniforms, a double cabin pick-up, two Kalashnikovs and Rs 1.5 million from the accused,” he added.

The official said the accused were traced while working out a robbery from a flour mills owner.

The owner of the flour mills, Abbas Shah, told the police that on July 27, he along with his father was on way to the mills when a black double cabin pickup intercepted them.

The occupants of the pickup introduced themselves as officials of a security agency searched their vehicle and collected Rs4.1 million and mobile phones from them.

The occupants of the double cabin vehicle escaped pointing guns at Abbas and his father.

Waseem Riaz said that the police worked out the case and arrested three members of the gang including Azam of Waziristan, Ijaz Ahmad of Bara and Sarzameen of Charsadda.

The incidents of robberies, snatching and burglaries have recorded a surge in different rural, suburban and even urban parts of Peshawar in the last several weeks.

The residents of various areas in the southern parts of the provincial capital are scared after rumours about a major group or groups of dacoits and robbers who forced their entry into houses, take people hostage and loot all the valuables.