Two MCI staffers suspended

Islamabad: After the German Ambassador Martin Kobler through social media, pointed out poor sanitation conditions in posh areas of the federal capital, the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) suspended two officials of the Sanitation Directorate on Tuesday.

“Just driving through Islamabad, there are beautiful parts, but there are also small dumpsites everywhere like here in F-7/4, street 56,” the German envoy in a tweet message said. The foreign diplomat also posted a photo of dumpsite of filth in his tweet.

“It seems solid waste disposal does not work in many parts,” the German ambassador said noting that it is also health hazard and breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. What can be done,” what can be done.”

The high ups of MCI taking notice of the situation suspended Sanitary Inspector Zahoor Muhammad Sector F-7 and Supervisor Sub sector F-7/4 Qaiser Qayyum.

It may be pointed out here that cleanliness arrangements have been getting poorer since the local government took over municipal functions of Islamabad from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).