Resolution in PA for treason case against Abbasi

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA through a resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly (PA) Secretariat has demanded registration of a treason case against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for his statement against Pak Army.

On the other hand, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, rubbishing the PTI propaganda against him, said that he had not issued any statement against Pakistan Army. He said treason cases should be registered against those who had dissolved the elected assemblies of Pakistan and violated the constitution. Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a PTI woman legislator elected on the seats reserved for women, in the resolution submitted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after its defeat in the July 2018 general elections was now blaming Pakistan Army to please its masters. Citing the statement of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi which he gave in an interview to a private channel that “Pakistan Army is playing a role in the country politics behind the scene” submitted that these remarks had given ample opportunity to the Indian media to spew venom against Pakistan Army. She submitted the entire Pakistani nation had lodged protest against the remarks by the former PM and demanded his lifetime disqualification to hold any public office.

When The News contacted Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he termed it a part of a propaganda campaign against him by the PTI. He said those who had submitted the resolution against him in PA should first provide evidence of the allegation being leveled against him. He said that he had stated nothing against Pakistan Army and added that if treason case was to be registered, it should be registered against those who subverted the constitution and dissolved the elected assemblies.