Relatives chop off ears of woman in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The relatives chopped off the ears of a woman in Badnikhel village on Tuesday.

"The inhuman incident occurred in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station and the police have arrested the three accused women," Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Muhammad told reporters.

The SHO said that a minor quarrel between the victim and accused women was the reason behind the gruesome incident. The victim, Shahzia Bibi, told police in her preliminary report that her husband was in Karachi to earn the livelihood. "I along with my sister Gulnama left the house for Lakki city to see a doctor. At a small distance from the village, Gulnar Begum, her daughters Shehnaz Begum, Naseem Begum, son Osama and a relative Asmatullah intercepted us," she alleged.

The woman added that following the order of Asmatullah, Shenaz Begum and Naseem Begum got hold of her while Osama started beating her with a stick. She alleged that Gulnar Begum cut off her ears with a sharp knife. "The villagers rescued me while the accused escaped. They also took away my mobile phone and earrings," she added.

SHO Ghulam Muhammad said that a party of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station arrested Gulnar Begum and her two daughters Shehnaz Begum and Naseem Begum soon after the incident.

"The cops also seized the snatched mobile phone and the knife used in the crime from the arrested accused women. A case was registered against them and their fleeing male relatives," he added.