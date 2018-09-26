Hindu community delegation meets Mazari

Islamabad: A representative delegation of Hindu Community led by President All Pakistan Hindu Panchayait, Pandat Channa Lal called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Ramesh Kumar, Naresh Chand, Om Parkash, Parvez Lal, Atif Chouhan and others. They discussed in detail the problems being faced by the Hindu community and the delegation also put forward valuable suggestions.

Talking to the delegation, the Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that the government is committed to resolve their issues adding that the incumbent government was cognizant of their problems and assured them all necessary measures for their early solution.