Dist administration to decide land dispute in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The district administration would decide the ownership of disputed land between Akazi and Gujjar tribes in Torghar district, the district nazim said on Tuesday.

Over three dozen houses were torched by the two tribes last week over the ownership dispute. "We had convened a jirga of both tribes to settle the old land dispute but the elders of Gujjar tribe didn't attend it," Dilroz Khan, the district nazim, told reporters after a meeting in Judbah. The district administration had summoned grand jirga to defuse the tension as according to locals both tribes established bunkers at hilltops following torching houses of each other last week. The Gujjar boycotted the jirga.