Rupee remains flat

The rupee traded flat against the dollar on Tuesday due to insignificant dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local currency closed at 124.24 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous closing rates in the interbank market. Dealers said the currency showed a stable trend in range-bound trading during the day. The market participants showed the lack of interest due to soft dollar demand. In the open market, the rupee closed steady at 125.60 against the dollar.