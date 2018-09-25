Nation stands with Army if India imposes war: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Responding to Indian COAS Bipin Rawat’s threatening statement, Pakistan People’s Party’s Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday said that the whole nation will stand with army to defend its motherland if India imposes war upon Pakistan.

During his speech in Senate, the senior PPP leader said that he condemns the Indian COAS’ ‘unacceptable’ statement and reminds him that Pakistanis stand united against Indian aggression. He maintained that India is involved in human rights abuses and state terrorism in held Kashmir but is instead accusing Pakistan of terrorism.

The PPP senator, however, questioned government’s policy of approaching Indian officials for talks “despite knowing their stance against Pakistan”.

“Is this the right time to invite India for talks? Does no one know their stance against Pakistan?” asked Rabbani. It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on September 22 said that India needs to take stern action against Pakistan.

Talking to media persons, General Rawat had said that “India will have to respond to Pakistan in their own language without resorting to barbarism”.

New Delhi on Friday also called off a meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), just a day after confirming the development.