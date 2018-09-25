Tue September 25, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2018

Pesco announces power suspension schedule

PESHAWAR: Power supply to various parts of the provincial capital and other parts of the province would remain suspended due to maintenance work in various gridstations from today (Tuesday).

Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar city gridstation would remain suspended for six hours daily for four days from today.

A press release issued by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday stated that power supply will remain suspended from the gridstation from 25 to 30 September from 8am to 2pm.

It said that power supply to consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Hashtnagri, Radio Pakistan, Chughulpura, National Highway Authority, Gulbahar and Jhagra feeders would be remained suspended for six hours daily.

The communication said that power supply would also be suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial gridstation on the same days and timing to consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid road and Abaseen feeders.

The press release said that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort gridstation on similar days and timings as well. Consumers of 11 KV Deans Plaza, Dabgari Garden, Shoba Bazaar, Kakshal, MES 1 and Fort Jail feeders would face inconvenience.

It said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University gridstation from 25 to 30 September from 7am to 12pm.

Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad Medical Complex, Regi, Hayatabad phase-4 and 5, University Campus, Gulabad and Tajabad feeders would face inconvenience.

The release said that there will be no power supply from 132 KV Dera Ismail Khan gridstation on 26 and 27 September from 8am to 2pm.

Power supply from 132 KV Tank gridstation on 25 September from 8am to 2pm, 132 KV Hussai gridstation from 26 to and 29 September from 8am to 2pm, 132 KV Gadoon Swabi gridstation on 25 September from 8am to 2pm, 132 KV Tangi gridstation on 25 September from 8am to 2pm, 132 KV RB Tarbela gridstation on 26 and 27 September from 8am to 2pm would remain suspended due to maintenance work, the press release concluded.

