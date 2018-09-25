SUPARCO to celebrate World Space Week from Oct 4

Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with the national space agency of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) will celebrate `World Space Week 2018 from October 4-10 with a number of activities and competitions.

IST is the pioneer Institute of Pakistan, celebrating World Space Week (WSW) since the year 2005 in collaboration with SUPARCO. The space week celebrations at IST will feature several new events to create awareness among the students, teachers and general masses about the peaceful uses of Space Science, technology and applications especially under the umbrella of WSW-2018 theme, Space Unites the World, said an official of IST while talking to APP.

The broad area of activities includes the competitions in the categories of Space Knowledge, Space Creative Writing, Space Fine Arts, Space Technology Application, Space Graphics, Space Mathematics, Space Visual arts, Space Photography, Space Performing Arts.