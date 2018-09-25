Four officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: The Punjab Government Monday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of four officers.

According to the notifications, Lahore Ring Road Authority Estate Management Director Khawaja Mohammad Sohail has been transferred and posted as Lahore Anti-Corruption Additional Director General.

Officer on Special Duty Zahida Azhar has been posted as Primary and Secondary Healthcare Deputy Secretary, Deputy Secretary Finance Khurram Aziz as Local Government Deputy Secretary and Mohammad Ahmad (awaiting posting) has been directed to report to the cabinet secretariat to join Deputy Secretary Institutional Reforms Cell under the cabinet division.