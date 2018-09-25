UHS elects new BoG chairperson

LAHORE: Former diplomat Seema Elahi Baloch has been elected as new chairperson of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Board of Governors (BoGs), on Monday.

The 37th meeting of BoGs was held here at UHS while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, Zarine Aziz, Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar, Seema Elahi Baloch, Secretary Specialised Health Care & Medical Education Saqib Zafar and Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh were present in the meeting.

The members unanimously elected Seema Elahi Baloch as BoGs’ chairperson. Seema hails from foreign services of Pakistan and has served as ambassador of Pakistan in different countries.