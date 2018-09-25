Overseas Pakistanis role lauded

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday said overseas Pakistanis have always played pivotal role in development of country and they have always stood with their brethren at any time of test. He hoped overseas would also be in the front line to achieve the target of change set by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to UK Member Parliament Faisal Rasheed who called on him here in Lahore. Abdul Aleem Khan told UK MP that government has already started to fulfill its promises and especially in Punjab local bodies system was being introduced which would be delivering to the masses. He said at the pattern of developed countries, village councils and neighborhood councils were being established. The minister said now 10 to 20 thousand people would be having representative in local bodies and even councilor would be having financial and administrative powers to execute development projects. He said in the new system, mayor and deputy mayors would be elected directly. He said the vision of Imran Khan was to get people out of the 70 years’ old corrupt system.

The minister said the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad was the basic demand of Tehrik-e-Insaaf and through this development overseas Pakistanis would be more contributing towards their country.

Faisal Rasheed congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on getting majority in the recent general elections. He briefed the minister on the local bodies system in the United Kingdom. He said that he himself started his political career as a councillor, mayor and then elected as Member of Parliament.

Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, former secretary local government Chaudhary Farooq and Chairman Walk Line Ch Waheed Farooq were also present in the meeting.