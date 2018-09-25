Alleged rigging: PML-N proposes four names for committee

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) announced four names to the committee to probe into allegations of rigging in the July 25 elections. According to the PML-N decision, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanullah and Rana Tanveer to represent the party in the committee.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary party on Monday, which was presided over by party president Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting started while

offering fateha for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Speaking at the meeting, the PML-N president informed members that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will not take part in any political activity until the 'Chehlum' of his wife.

Sources informed Geo News that the meeting, while expressing its severe reservations, rejected the federal government's mini-budget, and decided to raise voice against it in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and opposition parties had agreed to form the committee to probe the rigging allegations. The Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had assured that the government and the opposition would have equal representation in the committee.