Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Not failing; only flailing

Imran Khan's appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar's claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

India can't intimidate Pakistan: Imran

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 25, 2018

CCI meeting: LNG accords to be brought forth

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to bring forth all the agreements pertaining to liquefied natural gas (LNG) import by the previous government.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, chaired the maiden Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting which decided to set up comprehensive and transparent monitoring system of water distribution to provide accurate and real time information to the federating units. Lack of correct information creates complexities. For the reason, the federal government is taking appropriate steps within the shortest possible time.

In a landmark development, the federal and the provincial governments reached a consensus to follow the AGN Qazi formula for calculating the net hydel profits. The meeting deliberated on a seven-point agenda including the issues of energy and water. According to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the meeting discussed the import of LNG, launching a countrywide cleanliness drive and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions.

The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 and the issue pertaining to Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution also came under discussion during the meeting. The Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan, and Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, besides the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, and the Minister for Finance Asad Umer attended the meeting. During the session, the chief ministers apprised the council of their issues and recommendations. The prime minister assured the chief ministers that the provinces would be taken into confidence on all important national matters. He stressed for making provinces more autonomous and to ensure the distribution of resources transparently. The sources said the prime minister vowed to utilise all the resources to ensure smooth water supply to Karachi. He sought the recommendations from the provincial government and the Ministry of Water Resources on the provision of an additional 1200 cusecs water to Karachi. The sources further said the CCI pondered over energy projects, provincial needs and the resources in Balochistan.

The council asked the Higher Education Commission to evolve a formula to improve the coordination between the provinces and the federal government for harmony on uniform system of education. The HEC was directed to hold consultations with the provinces and complete the task within one month. The prime minister also stressed on the need for improvement of educational standards in Balochistan and directed the HEC to take measures in coordination with the provincial government. According to sources, a decision was also made for identical rules and regulations of the federal and provincial food authorities.

The prime minister told the meeting that the services of Shaukat Khanam Hospitalwould be extended to Balochistan for the provision of healthcare facilities, particularly, the diagnosis of cancer. He assured all out cooperation of the Federal Government to the provinces in all matters. He said the Federal Government was committed to make the CCI an effective platform and to play a positive role for the resolution of issues among the provinces and strengthen the federation.

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to 'unnecessary' Loveyatri controversy

