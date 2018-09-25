Gutka, betel nuts seized

Collector Customs Preventive Iftikhar Ahmed on Monday said the customs’ anti-smuggling teams seized a huge quantity of smuggled hazardous Indian Gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes in five raids during the past seven days. Addressing a presser at the Customs House, he claimed that Gutka worth Rs40 million, betel nuts worth Rs10 million and cigarettes of over Rs2 million had been seized.