Gutka, betel nuts seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Collector Customs Preventive Iftikhar Ahmed on Monday said the customs’ anti-smuggling teams seized a huge quantity of smuggled hazardous Indian Gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes in five raids during the past seven days. Addressing a presser at the Customs House, he claimed that Gutka worth Rs40 million, betel nuts worth Rs10 million and cigarettes of over Rs2 million had been seized.
Collector Customs Preventive Iftikhar Ahmed on Monday said the customs’ anti-smuggling teams seized a huge quantity of smuggled hazardous Indian Gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes in five raids during the past seven days. Addressing a presser at the Customs House, he claimed that Gutka worth Rs40 million, betel nuts worth Rs10 million and cigarettes of over Rs2 million had been seized.
Comments