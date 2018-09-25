Tue September 25, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Pakistan Academy of Engineering elected as CAETS full member

The Pakistan Academy of Engineering (PAE) has become the first engineering academy of the Muslim world to have been elected as a full member of the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences Inc (CAETS).

This was announced by PAE President Dr Jameel Ahmad Khan. In a statement issued, Dr Khan said the PAE, which is an association of doctorate level engineers, acquired the CAETS membership during the recently held conference of the international council in Montevideo, Uruguay, held between September 10 and 14.

The CAETS is an independent non-political, non-governmental international organisation of engineering and technological science academies, registered in the United States of America. The objectives of the international council include advising governments and international organisations on technical and policy issues related to its areas of expertise to promote sustainable economic growth and social welfare throughout the world.

The CAETS also provides an international forum for the discussion of engineering and technological issues of common concern. The organisation also aims to improve engineering education internationally. It also aims to foster cooperative international engineering and technological efforts through development of programs of bilateral and multilateral interest.

The international council also wants to promote establishment of additional engineering academies around the globe, especially in countries where such facilities do not exist.

The council was earlier named Academies of Engineering and Similar Institutions. Its first international convocation was held in 1978. Slight changes were made in the title of subsequent convocations during 1980 to 1985. The current name of the organisation was finalised during its incorporation in 2000. The council has been expanding since its inception. Many new members have been added in the council other than its founding members.

