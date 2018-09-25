Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘454 children have died in Tharparkar this year due to malnutrition’

Around 454 children have died in Tharparkar this year due to malnutrition and other preventable diseases as the government has failed to ensure medical facilities, said Akram Khaskheli, the president of the Hari Welfare Association.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Khaskheli said “28 children had died of malnutrition and preventable diseases in Tharparkar this September alone as the Sindh government has failed to ensure proper medical facilities and services in the district, despite having witnessed the worst case scenarios there.”

He added that every year more than 1,500 children lose their lives because of these issues, however, it is deplorable that these deaths don’t get reported often. Khaskheli regretted that the provincial government has failed to save and protect children dying from malnutrition and preventable diseases in the underdeveloped Sanghar and Tharparkar districts.

The statement read: “Twenty-three per cent of the global acute malnutrition was found in Tharparkar and 16 per cent in Sanghar, which according to the World Health Organization is the most critical state of starvation. Additionally, 53 per cent of children in Sanghar and 46 per cent in Tharparkar were found to be stunted.”

Khaskheli urged the federal government to take emergency measures to provide food and healthcare facilities to the people, especially children and mothers in the affected region. He also urged the army to rescue the children by organising medical and food camps.

He lamented that it had been years, yet they had not seen the provincial government take any concrete measures to save and protect children.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy