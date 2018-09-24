Punjab IGP for increasing challan fee to improve traffic system

LAHORE: Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab has sent a letter to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) proposing a raise in traffic challan fee as a means of bringing betterment into the traffic system.

The letter carries the recommendation to increase the fees by one to two thousand per cent.

Those violating traffic laws on motorbikes will be fined Rs1,000 instead of Rs200; whereas, those driving cars or jeeps

will be penalised with Rs10,000 rather than Rs500 as per the recommendations.

On average, more than six thousand times, traffic rules are violated on daily basis, IG Punjab highlighted. Hence, augmenting the penalty fees is the way to cure the system, he added.

Earlier this year, KP police had replicated Europe’s traffic service to control the increasing traffic violations in Mansehra district.

The KP police handed over new licences with 100 points to citizens from which 10 points are deducted from the licence for every traffic violation. After a limit of 10 violations, the licence is revoked.

Mansehra DPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said, “In the driving licence system, we have kept 100 points from which 10 points will be deducted on every challan.

If a driver has had 10 challans, his driving licence is going to get cancelled.” To regain one’s licence, a citizen has to become a part of a Public Social Responsibility Scheme. A scheme in which a citizen chooses between planting 10 trees, working with the forestation department, cleaning the city or helping schoolchildren cross roads.

“He would either have to plant 10 trees or work with the department of forestation for 10 days or work with TMA for the cleanliness of the society or help children cross roads after school with the Traffic Department.

The basic aim of it is to create awareness among civil society about traffic, traffic rules and to make the society more responsible.”