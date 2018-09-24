Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Sarah and Sara record wins in SN tennis

ISAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob and Sara Mansoor got off to winning start in the Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament that got under way at PSB Tennis Courts here Sunday.

Both raced home without any hassle. Sara Mansoor won her match against Sheeza 6-0, 6-0 while Sarah Mehboob dropped one game before prevailing over Marrium Mirza 6-1, 6-0.

Esha Jawad also registered easy victory over Anum in her second round match.

Earlier, Shahida Badshah and Shahida Kausar won their first round matches. Remaining second round matches will be played on Monday.

Zainab Ali won her first round match of girls under-14 category against Sadia Qazi after some resistance from her opponent. Zainab won first set by 6-4 but Sadia could not continue her game in second set due to injury. Fatima Ali Raja had to work hard to overcome scare of defeat at the hands of Yafia in second match of the category.

Meanwhile, organizers had to scrap the category of girls’Under-18 due to low number of entries. Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie said that we had only received four entries for this category, so we were forced to scrap this category.

Results: Ladies’ singles first round: Shahida Badshah bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-1, 6-4; Shahida Kausar bt Fatima 6-1, 6-0.

Second round: Sara Mansoor bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Esha Jawad bt Anum 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Mahboob bt Marium Mirza 6-1, 6-0.

Girls’ Under-14 singles first round: Zainab Ali bt Sadia Qazi 6-4 (retired); Fatima Ali bt Yafia 7-5, 6-3; Mahrukh Farooqui bt Yumnah Siddiqui 6-4, 6-0.

