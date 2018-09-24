PTI appoints new party heads in Sindh

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has appointed Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto the president of the party’s Sindh chapter following the resignation of Dr Arif Alvi. This was stated in a statement issued by the party on Sunday. It added that Haleem Adil Shaikh has been appointed the provincial general secretary, while Khurram Sher Zaman has been appointed the president of the PTI’s Karachi chapter. Alvi had resigned after he was elected president of the country, while the former PTI Karachi president Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigned after he was appointed the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. The post of PTI Sindh general secretary had been vacant for the past few months.