Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Sports

REUTERS
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

9-run inning propels Astros past Angels

HOUSTON: Helped by a key error, the Houston Astros rallied for nine runs in the eighth inning to pull out a 10-5 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout bashed his 38th home run 414 feet to center field to key a five-run top of the eighth inning for a 5-1 Los Angeles lead before the Astros responded.Yuli Gurriel, Brian McCann, and Evan Gattis all recorded RBI singles mixed in with walks from Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Reddick.

When Tyler White stepped to the plate with one out and the bases loaded, the Astros trailed 5-4. White hit a sharp grounder to third base that Taylor Ward fielded cleanly before throwing over the head of second baseman Sherman Johnson. Two runners scored on the misplay, and the Astros played add-on with a two-run single from George Springer and a two-run homer by Altuve, whose leadoff walk initiated comeback. Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) without recording an out.

Roberto Osuna worked a perfect ninth for Houston, which lowered its magic number to clinch the American League West to five. The Astros (97-57) hold a 3 1/2-game lead over Oakland (94-61). The Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday.

As a pitching staff, the Astros set a major league record for strikeouts in a season with 1,615. Six Houston pitchers fanned a total of 15 batters Saturday, 11 of them by Justin Verlander in six scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

Houston right-hander Hector Rondon continued his September struggles, issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth to pinch hitter Eric Young Jr. with the Astros clinging to a 1-0 lead.Young followed with a steal of second base and scored the tying run when another pinch hitter, Francisco Arcia, doubled to left.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy