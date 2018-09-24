9-run inning propels Astros past Angels

HOUSTON: Helped by a key error, the Houston Astros rallied for nine runs in the eighth inning to pull out a 10-5 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout bashed his 38th home run 414 feet to center field to key a five-run top of the eighth inning for a 5-1 Los Angeles lead before the Astros responded.Yuli Gurriel, Brian McCann, and Evan Gattis all recorded RBI singles mixed in with walks from Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Reddick.

When Tyler White stepped to the plate with one out and the bases loaded, the Astros trailed 5-4. White hit a sharp grounder to third base that Taylor Ward fielded cleanly before throwing over the head of second baseman Sherman Johnson. Two runners scored on the misplay, and the Astros played add-on with a two-run single from George Springer and a two-run homer by Altuve, whose leadoff walk initiated comeback. Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) without recording an out.

Roberto Osuna worked a perfect ninth for Houston, which lowered its magic number to clinch the American League West to five. The Astros (97-57) hold a 3 1/2-game lead over Oakland (94-61). The Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday.

As a pitching staff, the Astros set a major league record for strikeouts in a season with 1,615. Six Houston pitchers fanned a total of 15 batters Saturday, 11 of them by Justin Verlander in six scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

Houston right-hander Hector Rondon continued his September struggles, issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth to pinch hitter Eric Young Jr. with the Astros clinging to a 1-0 lead.Young followed with a steal of second base and scored the tying run when another pinch hitter, Francisco Arcia, doubled to left.