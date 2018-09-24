GT Road commuters troubled

Rawalpindi : The residents and large number of people who travel on GT Road are facing great inconvenience of traffic jam between DHA 2 and Bahria town as some 20 schools are located in the area.

The commuters complained that parents leave their vehicles on the road to drop and pick their kids which leads to complete traffic halt.

Those coming to the city to attend their cases in the High Court or the district courts get desperate as no policeman is present to control the traffic mess.

A commuter, Ghulam Abbas, said that the 1.5 km portion of the road is covered in 1 to 1.5 hours as the traffic moves at snail’s pace. The commuters urged the commissioner, chief motorway police, to stock of the agoniaing situation. Being national highway it has traffic throughout the day and the authorities should resolve this issue on priority.