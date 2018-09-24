PML-N thanksgiving event

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Pervez Malik and his wife MNA Shaista Pervez hosted a thanksgiving event in relevance with the release of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Capt (r) Safdar from jail.

The PML-N workers and leaders at the event said that they had organised this event to pay thanks to God Almighty that truth had finally prevailed and the Sharif family members were released.