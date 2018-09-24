Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

National

AA
Akhtar Amin
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election tribunal at PHC to hear six petitions today

PESHAWAR: The Election Tribunal in Peshawar High Court (PHC) would take up six election petitions including the one against Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri for hearing today.

The Election Tribunal headed by Justice Musarrat Hilali would take up the election petitions filed by the losing candidates including PTI minister Muhammad Atif against ANP MNA Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Al-Haj Shah Jee Gul Afridi's petition against Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Adil Nawaz against Election Commission of Pakistan, Abdul Shahid against Jawad Hussain, Bilal Rehman against Sajid Khan and Qaiser Jamal's petition against Abdul Shakoor.

Disposing of election petitions along with regular cases within the given time period would be a challenge for the election tribunals comprising sitting judges of the high court as many election petitions after the 2008 general elections had become anfractuous after the assemblies completed their five years term and the petitions remained undecided.

Despite the past record of the election tribunals comprising sitting judges, the Election Commission of Pakistan has once again notified the sitting judges of the high court on August 15 under section 140 of the Elections Act-2017 to act as election tribunals in the four provinces for hearing election petitions related to the July 25 general elections.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ECP has appointed five judges of the Peshawar High Court as election tribunals for different areas. These judges include Justice Mussarat Hilali, Justice Lal Jan Khattak, Justice Mohammad Ghazanfar Khan, Justice Abdul Shakoor Khan and Justice Ijaz Anwar.

Section-140 of the Elections Act empowers the ECP to appoint as many tribunals as may be necessary for the swift disposal of election petitions. Furthermore, an election tribunal shall comprise, in the case of an election to an assembly or the Senate, a person who is or has been a judge of a high court. This time the tribunal was empowered to suspend the membership of a lawmaker after serving a show cause notice on a returned candidate when the delay in proceedings is occasioned by any act or omission of the returned candidate. The act further providesthat where a petition is not decided within four months (120 days), further adjournment sought by any party shall be granted only on payment of the special cost of Rs10,000 per adjournment and adjournment shall not be granted for more than three days.

Due to the pendency of election petitions for years, the Election Commission of Pakistan had appointed retired judges for election petitions of the 2003 general elections. The election tribunals comprising retired judges had performed well compared to the tribunals having serving judges and had disposed of around 90 percent of the election petitions within one year of their constitution.

The lawyers dealing with the election petitions said that the cases would be decided in time if the tribunals strictly followed the Election Act 2017 and avoid unnecessary adjournment. Qazi Muhammad Anwar, who was dealing with election petitions, told The News that this time the election tribunals may dispose of election petitions without much delay as the Election Act-2017 empowered the tribunals to take strict measures for deciding the post-election disputes in time. In the past, he said, there were several cases after the 2008 general elections, which were not decided even after the expiry of the five years term of the assemblies and became anfractuous. He said in the past, the cases remained pending for years due to routine judicial work by the sitting judges of the high court along with the election petitions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy