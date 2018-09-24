Heavy rain lashes Sialkot

SIALKOT: The city and its adjoining areas received heavy rain. The rain started on Saturday night continued with regular intervals till Sunday morning. The weather turned pleasant after heavy rain and forced the people to come out to enjoy shower. According to reports, the Sialkot city and airport received 42ml and 28ml rain respectively, which ended heat and humidity. Due to heavy rain, a number of low-lying localities of the city and roads remained inundated for quite a while. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that the Meteorological Department has forecast that more rains were expected in the Sialkot City and Cantonment areas till September 25. Due to this, he added, flood warning in the River Chenab had already been issued. He said that the district administration had taken all available measures to meet any emergency. He told that the Irrigation Department personnel had been appointed to monitor the situation. He said that the people residing along the banks of the rivers had been asked to evacuate the areas along with their cattle. However, the flow of water in the River Chenab and its tributary rivers, Munawar Tavi and Jammu Tavi, was normal. It was also told that the flow of water in Aaik, Daik, Palkhu and Bhed was also normal on Sunday evening with no immediate threat of flood.