PPP leader opposes anti-govt drive

TIMERGARA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader and president PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said his party won't become part of any anti-government movement.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the PPP did not believe in politics of violent protests. He said no government can perform in mere 100 days and added that the new setup should be given time to show performance.

The PPP leader expressed concern over appointing those wanted to NAB to key positions and an increase in prices of gas and electricity. He said India was bent upon dismantling peace of the region just to maintain its supremacy. "Defence of Pakistan is in very safe and sound hands," Kaira said, adding the whole nation was united for the sake of the country.