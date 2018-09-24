Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

To the IMF?

Not failing; only flailing

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

PPP leader opposes anti-govt drive

TIMERGARA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader and president PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said his party won't become part of any anti-government movement.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the PPP did not believe in politics of violent protests. He said no government can perform in mere 100 days and added that the new setup should be given time to show performance.

The PPP leader expressed concern over appointing those wanted to NAB to key positions and an increase in prices of gas and electricity. He said India was bent upon dismantling peace of the region just to maintain its supremacy. "Defence of Pakistan is in very safe and sound hands," Kaira said, adding the whole nation was united for the sake of the country.

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

