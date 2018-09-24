Bhasha Dam inevitable for country’s uplift: CJP

CHAKDARA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said on Sunday that the Bhasha Dam would be constructed as it was inevitable for the development and strong economy of the country.

Speaking to media persons during his stay at Chakdarra, after a visit to the Chitral district, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar praised the spirit of Pakistani nation for their contribution towards the dam construction and hoped that more donations would come in the time to come.

"The Bhasha Dam would be built at all costs as it was indispensable for overcoming the electricity shortage in the country and growth of economy," he said and added that dams were the need of the hour.

To a question, the CJP said that steps were being taken by the Supreme Court for speedy trial of cases. "Judges and Qazis of judiciary are the servants to public and their duty is to facilitate them," he stated.