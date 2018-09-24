Remaining months of calendar year

Top Pak players not playing events outside country

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top players are playing only those international events that are to be held in Pakistan in the remaining months of the year.

According to the entries these players made, only Asim Khan has entered his name in three international events, which are Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open in November, and Black Ball Squash Open and London Open in December.

The international events he will play in Pakistan are FMC International and Punjab International in October, and Pakistan Open in November. Tayyab Aslam entered his name to play FMC International and Punjab International in October, DHA Cup and Pakistan Open in November, and CNS International in December.

He, however, cannot play Qatar Classic, the only international event he entered his name in, because his ranking was not high enough to enter the main round of this PSA Platinum event.

Farhan Mehboob will play FMC International, Punjab International, DHA Cup and Pakistan Open. Farhan Zaman will play Punjab International, DHA Cup and Pakistan Open. Ahsan Ayaz will play Pakistan Open.