Remembering Karbala

On the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The courage which Imam Hussain (RA) demonstrated during the ten days of Muharram hundreds of years ago should be a lesson for all Muslims. There is a dire need for the Ummah to stand united to counter any terrorist and extremist activity.

While watching a talk show on a TV channel, I heard an educationist saying that our country’s textbooks should include the Karbala incident in curriculum so that students can take inspiration from the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and can learn that we have to always remain steadfast and fight against tyranny with courage.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt