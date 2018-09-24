Managing traffic

A number of road accidents occur almost daily because of unsafe road conditions and hundreds of citizens either lose their precious lives or get badly injured. Some of the main reasons for an increased rate of road accidents in out-of-order traffic signals and the absence of traffic police officials on busy roads. I live in Sector D-17, Islamabad. The u-turn in front of the main gate of Margalla View Housing Society is being used by residents of this society to commute to Islamabad to attend offices and schools.

There is neither any traffic signal installed at U-turn nor any traffic policemen? to control the flow of heavy traffic coming from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Taxila. Commuters have to cross road by taking heavy risk and most of the times barely escape a major ?accident. Would the authorities concerned look into this critical issue and take appropriate measures to save the lives of residents of the society?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad