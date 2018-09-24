Two commit suicide

A mother of two and a middle-aged man reportedly committed suicide in different parts of the city on Sunday.

In the first incident, a woman was found dead in her house in Kauser Niazi Colony, North Nazimabad within the limits of Hyderi police station.

She was identified as 28-year-old Asma Arzu, wife of Muhammad Naeem. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.

According to SHO Arshad Janjua, she was a mother of two, who according to initial investigations, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with her Dupatta. The officer said the motive behind the suicide has yet to be ascertained, however, the initial investigation suggests that she killed herself over a family dispute.

A case has not been registered so far as the woman’s family has not approached the police to register it. In a separate incident, a 50-year-old man was found dead in his house in Patel Para within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station.

The deceased was identified as Sultan Ali, son of Zafar Ali. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy and later handed over to his family. Quoting Ali’s family, police said that he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan over a family dispute. Officials further said that his family was not cooperating with the police and added that they were investigating the case from all angles.